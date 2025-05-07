Sci-Tech

Google iOS app announces AI-powered feature for easier reading

Google’s aim behind this feature is to make it simple for users to understand complex topics

  May 07, 2025
Google has officially announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature, “Simplify,” which helps iPhone users to better complicated or write online.

Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, that the “Simplify” feature is available in the Google app on iOS, which generates a simpler, more digestible version of any highlighted text without leaving the current web page.

How does AI-powered 'Simplify' feature work?

The newly introduced feature is based on Google’s Gemini AI model and developed by Google Research to make technical jargon simple for anyone to understand without losing key details.

By offering a built-in feature like "Simplify", Google is planning that people will stay within its ecosystem of tools and services for help with complex topics, rather than turning to popular third-party tools like ChatGPT.

To note, users can use “Simplify” by selecting any text on a web page they are visiting in the Google app and then tapping the “Simplify” icon that appears.

You will then see an easier version of the text to help you digest the information and allow you to continue reading.

In a blog post, Google stated, “Our goal requires models to paraphrase complex ideas accurately without introducing errors or omitting key details.”

“The rewritten text must help the reader understand challenging material without sacrificing the integrity of the original information,” the company added.

Google’s aim behind the feature is to make it simple for users to digest complex topics they might come across when trying to learn something new on the web. 

