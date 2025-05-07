WhatsApp introduces private message summarisation for chats

WhatsApp is anticipated to be working on a feature to privately summarise messages.
WABetaInfo revealed on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is developing a feature that will allow users to get private summaries of new messages they have received.
Notably, when users receive a certain number of new messages in any conversation, a dedicated button with a prompt to summarise new messages using Meta AI will be displayed, which will let users immediately catch up on the conversation.
To note, if the user selects to summarise the messages, a private request will be generated and securely processed by the Private Processing infrastructure.
According to WABetaInfo, with Private Processing, the message content will be handled within a fully secured environment, with no exposure to WhatsApp, Meta, or any third parties.
It is worth noting that the feature is claimed to be helpful for those who are part of active group chats or follow many channels and often find it hard to keep up with new information.
However, this summarisation feature will not be available in chats where Advanced Chat Privacy is enabled.
WhatsApp has yet to officially reveal the details about the release of the feature to iOS and Android users, while it is expected to be rolled out soon to a wider audience.