Max Verstappen clap backs at Lando Norris comment after Miami GP setback

McLaren's Lando Norris secured P2 at Miami Grand Prix as Max Verstappen was seen at P4

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 07, 2025
Max Verstappen shared his honest thoughts after missing out on a podium finish in Miami.

The Dutch driver was unable to keep McLarens super drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at bay on Sunday, May 4.

Max could not hold his third place against Mercedes's George Russell, who took advantage of the timing of a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) period.

What is a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) period?

A VSC period is when race is not stopped, but drivers are forced to slow down to a reduced speed while maintaining a specific gap between their cars.

This is to ensure the safety on the track when there’s a hazard.

In the post-race interview, Lando claimed that Max could've secured a better position had he not wasted his time defending his position from the McLaren duo.

However, the four-time world champion shared that he is not bothered by the loss of three points.

While talking to Viaplay, Max noted, "They [McLaren] were flying. Honestly, I tried to defend, have a bit of fun out there in the meantime, but of course, at the end, impossible to keep them behind."

Max said that there's no difference in third and fourth place, as all the drivers are aiming to actually win the race, "Then it also doesn't really matter so much if you're P3 or P4."

Miami Grand Prix witnessed Australian driver Oscar Piastri as the fastest racer while teammate Lando Norris took the second position.

