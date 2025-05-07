Jannik Sinner confirms split with Anna Kalinskaya: ‘Not in relationship’

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has put recent dating rumors to rest, during his first press conference at the Rome Open.
After serving a three-month doping ban, Sinner, 23, spoke to reporters during an Italian Open press conference on Monday, May 5, where the world No. 1 tennis player confirmed he is single.
Sinner began by saying he's "very happy to be back" on the court and called the duration of his ban a "three very, very long months" while speaking with reporters.
Addressing his romantic life, Sinner said he noticed "a lot of attention" on the "off the court" parts of his life during his time away.
He said, “I was surprised to see some of the photos of me in the press,” referring to images that sparked speculation about his personal life.
“In the end, it made me realize that I'm someone important on and off the court, lot of attention around me everyday, we see it a bit with the little things right?” he added.
Sinner was dating Anna Kalinskaya in 2024. However, the pair apparently split at the end of last year and have not been seen together since, and have not followed each other on the social media platforms as well.