World

Casey Means: Trump nominates wellness influencer for top health role

Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s close ally, Casey Means, tapped for US surgeon general

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025
Casey Means: Trump nominates wellness influencer for top health role
Casey Means: Trump nominates wellness influencer for top health role

US President Donald Trump has picked Robert F Kennedy Jr close ally Dr Casey Means for US surgeon general.

According to BBC, Trump nominated author, influencer and health entrepreneur Casey Means as the country's surgeon general on Wednesday, jettisoning his first choice for the role.

Dr Means is a supporter of Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr and his "Make America Healthy Again" (Maha) agenda, which views pharmaceutical and food companies as corrupt and responsible for a rise in chronic disease.

The US Surgeon General is considered the leading authority on matters of public health and is considered the "nation's doctor."

Dr Means replaces Trump's earlier nominee, Janette Nesheiwat, a doctor and Fox News contributor, who faced criticism from one of Trump's far-right advisers and questions about her credentials.

In announcing his decision, Trump posted online that Dr Means "has impeccable 'MAHA' credentials" and will "reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic".

The president said Dr Nesheiwat would work in another unspecified position in the health department.

Dr Means, 37, received a medical degree from Stanford University but later dropped out of a medical residency programme. She co-founded Levels, a glucose monitoring company, and according to her website, held research positions at the National Institutes of Health and several universities.

In 2024, she co-wrote a book with her brother Calley Means called Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health.

Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty

Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty
Casey Means: Trump nominates wellness influencer for top health role

Casey Means: Trump nominates wellness influencer for top health role
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style
Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper
Black smoke rises from Sistine Chapel: No pope elected in first conclave vote
Black smoke rises from Sistine Chapel: No pope elected in first conclave vote
JD Vance slams Russia's ‘too much’ demands to end Ukraine war
JD Vance slams Russia's ‘too much’ demands to end Ukraine war
Queen ant smuggling gang sentenced in Kenya
Queen ant smuggling gang sentenced in Kenya
Disney to open first-ever theme park in Middle East
Disney to open first-ever theme park in Middle East
Xi Jinping to join Putin for Victory Day parade in Moscow
Xi Jinping to join Putin for Victory Day parade in Moscow
US Navy jet falls into sea from Truman aircraft carrier
US Navy jet falls into sea from Truman aircraft carrier
Sotheby's halts Piprahwa gems auction as India warns of legal action
Sotheby's halts Piprahwa gems auction as India warns of legal action
Papal conclave: Voting for new pope to begin in Vatican City today
Papal conclave: Voting for new pope to begin in Vatican City today
Alligator maims and kills woman in small boat near Florida Lake
Alligator maims and kills woman in small boat near Florida Lake
Artefacts at Denmark museums at risk due to growing mould
Artefacts at Denmark museums at risk due to growing mould
UK weather update: Sudden rise in temperatures expected from May 13
UK weather update: Sudden rise in temperatures expected from May 13
Vape fire crisis in UK: Stay safe with these crucial safety guidelines
Vape fire crisis in UK: Stay safe with these crucial safety guidelines