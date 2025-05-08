Casey Means: Trump nominates wellness influencer for top health role

US President Donald Trump has picked Robert F Kennedy Jr close ally Dr Casey Means for US surgeon general.
According to BBC, Trump nominated author, influencer and health entrepreneur Casey Means as the country's surgeon general on Wednesday, jettisoning his first choice for the role.
Dr Means is a supporter of Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr and his "Make America Healthy Again" (Maha) agenda, which views pharmaceutical and food companies as corrupt and responsible for a rise in chronic disease.
The US Surgeon General is considered the leading authority on matters of public health and is considered the "nation's doctor."
Dr Means replaces Trump's earlier nominee, Janette Nesheiwat, a doctor and Fox News contributor, who faced criticism from one of Trump's far-right advisers and questions about her credentials.
In announcing his decision, Trump posted online that Dr Means "has impeccable 'MAHA' credentials" and will "reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic".
The president said Dr Nesheiwat would work in another unspecified position in the health department.
Dr Means, 37, received a medical degree from Stanford University but later dropped out of a medical residency programme. She co-founded Levels, a glucose monitoring company, and according to her website, held research positions at the National Institutes of Health and several universities.
In 2024, she co-wrote a book with her brother Calley Means called Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health.