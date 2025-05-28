World

Slovakia greenlights sale of protected brown bear meat

Brown bears classified as a 'near threatened' species by the World Conservation Union

  • by Web Desk
  • |

The Slovakian government has approved the controversial plan to sell the meat of the protected brown bears.

According to BBC, the populist approval to sell brown bear meat came a month after the cabinet allowed the culling of 325 bears, which is a quarter of Slovakia’s brown bear population, after fatal attacks.

It is worth noting that brown bears are on the list of a "near threatened" species in the EU by the World Conservation Union.

As per the government plan, the organisations under the environment ministry will start selling brown bear meat from the next week after meeting all the legal and hygiene conditions.

The meat of the culled brown bears will be sold to the public to prevent waste, as the State Minister Filip Kuffa said that previously it was wasteful to throw away bears after killing.

“We will release every shot animal that meets certain conditions for consumption. Why? Because bear meat is edible," he added.

Brown bears: A political issue in Slovakia

Brown bears became a political issue in the country after multiple encounters with humans, including fatal attacks.

Slovakia, which has an estimated 13,000 brown bears, is ranked second after Romania for the highest number of attacks.

Last month a man was mauled to death by a brown bear while walking in a forest in Central Slovakia.

The incident prompted an announcement from Prime Minister Robert Fico, who ordered the cull of 350 brown bears, a number equivalent to the species' entire population in Spain, saying, "We can't live in a country where people are afraid to go into the woods."

The Solavakian govermnet claims that the overpopulation of the brown bear is the reason behind the attack, while environmental groups and critics argued that authorities should focus on the prevention.

Japanese PM to use radioactive soil in flower beds to address public fears
Japanese PM to use radioactive soil in flower beds to address public fears
Soil from Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to used in Japan PM's flower beds amid public fear
Trump wants Canada as US ‘51st State’ after King Charles’ historic speech
Trump wants Canada as US ‘51st State’ after King Charles’ historic speech
President Donald Trump has shared hefty cost Canada will have to pay if they do not become 51st state of the US
China chemical plant blast: Smoke, debris affect local residents
China chemical plant blast: Smoke, debris affect local residents
Deadly chemical plant explosion in China killed five people as six remain missing
Barron Trump's Harvard rejection rumours quashed by Melania Trump
Barron Trump's Harvard rejection rumours quashed by Melania Trump
President Donald Trump's youngest son is currently enrolled in Stern Business School at New York University
US freezes student visa processing, set to amplify social media monitoring
US freezes student visa processing, set to amplify social media monitoring
US is planning to put student visa appointments on hold in order to implement strict rules about who can enter the country
Neanderthal’s 43,000-year-old fingerprint discovered on painted stone
Neanderthal’s 43,000-year-old fingerprint discovered on painted stone
The fingerprint was found on a stone suggesting the red dot was made as a form of art
UK’s cheapest supermarket revealed amid soaring inflation
UK’s cheapest supermarket revealed amid soaring inflation
This month food prices are 2.8% higher than they were a year ago which is the biggest yearly increase recently
Liverpool parade crash: Man arrested after car hits crowd during celebration
Liverpool parade crash: Man arrested after car hits crowd during celebration
The police said 11 people are still in the hospital but are getting better and 65 people were injured altogether
Peru’s 'alien mummies' confirmed real by scientists with shocking evidence
Peru’s 'alien mummies' confirmed real by scientists with shocking evidence
Scientists have now shown what they claim is clear proof that these strange mummified bodies were once alive
Most burned out generation: Millennials leave behind Gen Z
Most burned out generation: Millennials leave behind Gen Z
Millennials surpass Gen X and Gen Z to become the most burned-out generation
Nepal ‘Everest Man’ Kami Rita makes history with 31st summit
Nepal ‘Everest Man’ Kami Rita makes history with 31st summit
Nepali sherpa breaks own record with most Mount Everest climbs
Charles Rangel: First black chair of House Ways and Means dies at 94
Charles Rangel: First black chair of House Ways and Means dies at 94
US congressman from New York was the last surviving member of Harlem's ‘Gang of Four’