World

China chemical plant blast: Smoke, debris affect local residents

Deadly chemical plant explosion in China killed five people as six remain missing

  • by Web Desk
  • |

China's eastern Shandong province witnessed a horrific sight of shattered glass and smoke a day after the deadly chemical plant blast.

The explosion took place at noon on Tuesday in the city of Gaomi, and claimed the lives of at least five people, and injured several others.

According to the state media, nineteen people were injured and six remained missing after the tragic incident, as the orange and black smoke engulf the city a day after the blast.

Following the explosion, locals were evacuated from the streets near the site, allowing only emergency teams to make their way near the plant.

Locals' homes near the plant damaged

Residents near the site suffered damage to their homes, as one local Yu Qianming informed Reuters that he and his wife had moved their grandchildren elsewhere as a precaution.

According to the farmer, his family remain unharmed, however, his house's roofing took a major hit.

About the chemical plant 

Shandong Youdao Chemical was established in August 2019 in the Gaomi Renhe chemical park, and produces chemical components used in pesticides and pharmaceuticals.

Furthermore, authorities have yet to disclosed the result of air quality tests, which they took on Tuesday.

This is not the first an industrial facility suffered such tragic fate in China.

Blasts in recent years at chemical plants included one in the northwest region of Ningxia in 2024 and another in the southeastern province of Jiangxi in 2023.

