World

Trump wants Canada as US ‘51st State’ after King Charles’ historic speech

President Donald Trump has shared hefty cost Canada will have to pay if they do not become 51st state of the US

  • by Web Desk
President Donald Trump is back to demand Canada as the 51st state of the US just hours after King Charles' speech.

The 47th US president turned to his social media platform Truth Social to share that the country might be one step away from getting their 51st state.

"I told Canada, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate but unequal, Nation," Trump penned.

The enormous cost mentioned is part of his proposed Golden Dome missile defence system, which he claimed will protect the US from any external threats.

Trump noted that, if Canada decided to become US' "cherished 51st state" then it will "cost ZERO DOLLARS."

He further added, "They are considering the offer!"

In totality, Trump has claimed the dome system will cost around $175 billion and would be completed by the end of his term, although experts have questioned the budget and timeline.

Trump is hoping to secure the initial funding by increasing military budget while sidelining welfare programs including Medicaid and food stamps, in a bill which is set to go for a vote in the Senate.

King Charles supports Canada's sovereignty

The statement was delivered just hours after the British monarch opened the Canadian Parliament, which many referred to as a strong gesture of support for the nation's sovereignty.

Following the speech, Mark addressed the press, expressing his hope for Canada to join ReArm Europe by July 1, in an attempt to reduce dependence for weapons on the US.

Upon arrival at the Senate building, King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, were welcomed by Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney.

This marks' Charles 20th official visit to Canada – and first since he became the head of the state – as he showed constant support amid the growing geopolitical tension.

