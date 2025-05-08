Alexander Zverev makes surprising admission on Jannik Sinner return from ban

Alexander Zverev made an honest admission about Jannik Sinner return to the court for the Italian Open.
According to Sportskeeda, Zverev accepeted the fact that the world No. 1 has once taken all the lime light and attention that he was recieveing duirng his absence as all Italian tennis professional made highly anticipated return to the tournaments following three-month ban.
World No. 2 said, "It's a good thing because I'm somebody, I like to be under the radar. I don't need to be front and center of attention all the time. I like going through my matches, going through the draw and then yeah, when I'm in the semifinals or final of the tournament then yeas, it's fine.”
But of course the attention is on Jannik. For me, it's very helpful when it's that way. The last few months the attention was obviously on me because I was the No. 1 seed everywhere I played and it was important to perform in a way so it kind of helps when that goes towards Jannik a little bit now," he added.