Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 latest update brings armour advancement

New mode will be changed with Battle Royale Casual Solos, which features mix of both real-life players, bots

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is set to make some advancements to the free-to-play Battle Royale title

Developer Raven Software revealed on Thursday, May 29, 2025, that Warzone Season 4 will get improvements, including one that will see players enter the Gulag with a single Armour Plate equipped.

Warzone Season 4 latest update

Prior to the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4, all players entered and fought in the Gulag with no armour, but the developer says it is attempting to reduce "extreme time-to-kill cases" with the new change.

The official patch notes for the new season revealed that Raven Software will be removing Battle Royale Solos from Call of Duty: Warzone.

According to the developer, the mode will be changed with Battle Royale Casual Solos, which features a mix of both real-life players and bots.

In addition, players will now enter the Gulag with a single Armour Plate equipped.

To note, the Warzone Season 4 is set to unveil a new Door Barricade field upgrade, which has led to concern among players as some expect it will empower campers.

While the field upgrade will only be available in the new Clash limited-time mode at launch, Raven plans to include it in other game modes later in the season.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 players can also look forward to the return of two iconic weapons with Season 4: the LC10 Submachine Gun and the FFAR 1 Assault Rifle.

Both weapons can be unlocked for free and will be usable in both Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

