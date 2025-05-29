Sports

McLaren recognises Ferrari as tough competition ahead of Spanish GP

McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella believes Ferrari will be ‘fast’ in Barcelona

McLaren confessed that it is considering Ferrari as a strong contender at the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix.

According to Motorsport Week, McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella is considering Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari as serious competition because he believes that it could surprise in the Spanish GP with “fast” pace.

Ferrari might be ‘fast’ in Spanish GP

Stella told Motorsport Week, “I’m very interested, myself, to see where Ferrari will be on a circuit like Barcelona. I think we have ahead of us some circuits that will be like Silverstone, I think they will be more of the category of Saudi Arabia and Imola, for instance, and I expect Red Bull to be very strong there.”

He is optimistic that McLaren will be competitive in Barcelona.

“Barcelona, I think, is a little bit in the middle, considering how fast Ferrari was in corner 3, 4 and corner 12, I think they can be fast in Barcelona as well. So, I’m afraid we will have to see, and I have to study a bit better and come more prepared and create an anticipation of how we can classify corner circuits looking forward,” Stella added.

Furthermore, the Spanish GP is all set to be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona next month.

Last five Spanish GP winners

2024 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2020 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

