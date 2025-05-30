Sports

Novak Djokovic hit with major blow ahead of French Open third round

Djokovic beat home star Corentin Moutet to qualify for the third round at Roland Garros

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Djokovic beat home star Corentin Moutet to qualify for the third round at Roland Garros
Djokovic beat home star Corentin Moutet to qualify for the third round at Roland Garros

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic was hit with a major blow in the middle of his campaign for the 25th Grand Slam title.

According to Express, Djokovic has revealed that his friend and physio Miljan Amanovic has undergone emergency surgery and will be hospitalised for a few days.

He said, “Unfortunately, Miljan is in the hospital. He had a serious situation today and underwent surgery. I wouldn't want to go into more detail than that. We're all very concerned. He's currently stable, but the situation isn't ideal. He'll have to stay in the hospital for a few days. We're all worried. I hope everything will be alright."

The world No. 6 broke the news about his physio's health during the press conference after beating home star Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-2, 7-6, in the second round at Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic gives an injury update

Djokovic, who took a medical timeout for a blister on his foot, appeared late at the press conference after treatment, so he was asked if it takes longer to recover now he is "a bit older than most of the other players."

He laughed and said, “Look, the recovery time is not much longer, I feel like. I mean, I'm pretty fit at the moment. I don't feel like I have any major issues. Although it took me, like, almost an hour to deal with the blister and the bleeding that I had.”

“So they had to use the injections and draw the blood out and then inject something to dry out the blister. So that was, you know, not really a pleasant process. But it is something that, you know, anyone who has blisters that are bleeding has to do it,” he added.

The 38-year-old also apologises for coming late to the conference and assures that recovering would be an issue for him. He asserted that the good thing about slams is that there is a day in between matches that gives players plenty of time to recover and prepare for the next one.

Djokovic will face Austrian tennis player Filip Misolic in the third round of the tournament on Saturday.  

World’s richest tennis player who surpasses combined wealth of Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic
World’s richest tennis player who surpasses combined wealth of Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic have achieved a lot of success in their tennis careers
French Open 2025: Alex de Minaur suffer shocking five-set loss to Bublik
French Open 2025: Alex de Minaur suffer shocking five-set loss to Bublik
De Minaur exits follows the early defeats of Jakub Mensik, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 latest update brings armour advancement
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 latest update brings armour advancement
New mode will be changed with Battle Royale Casual Solos, which features mix of both real-life players, bots
Nintendo Switch app adds highly demanded feature: What’s inside
Nintendo Switch app adds highly demanded feature: What’s inside
New hybrid console will offer some big advancements over Switch 1, with Nintendo Switch 2 boasting 4K support
GTA 6 update: Release window, trailer breakdown, price and more
GTA 6 update: Release window, trailer breakdown, price and more
GTA 6 will be available on platforms, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
McLaren recognises Ferrari as tough competition ahead of Spanish GP
McLaren recognises Ferrari as tough competition ahead of Spanish GP
McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella believes Ferrari will be ‘fast’ in Barcelona
LeBron James, Stephen Curry era ended? Paul Pierce drops brutal truth
LeBron James, Stephen Curry era ended? Paul Pierce drops brutal truth
James’ Los Angeles Lakers eliminated in the First Round of the 2025 NBA playoffs
Chelsea roar back to win historic UEFA Conference League title
Chelsea roar back to win historic UEFA Conference League title
Chelsea beats Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League to complete the European trophies tally
Cristiano Ronaldo in Club World Cup? 5 possible teams for CR7
Cristiano Ronaldo in Club World Cup? 5 possible teams for CR7
Ronaldo hints at leaving Saudi club Al Nassr with a cryptic 'chapter is over' post
Alcaraz joins Nadal, Borg in elite clay club with new French Open win
Alcaraz joins Nadal, Borg in elite clay club with new French Open win
Carlos Alcaraz wins 20th French Open match with second-round victory over Marozsan
Chicago Sky breaks silence on WNBA verdict on ‘hateful fan comments’ for Reese
Chicago Sky breaks silence on WNBA verdict on ‘hateful fan comments’ for Reese
WNBA probe finds no evidence of racist fan comments towards Angel Reese after Caitlin Clark incident
Genshin Impact leak sparks concern in Skirk fans
Genshin Impact leak sparks concern in Skirk fans
Skirk uses different stacking system that requires players to acquire Serpent's Subtlety points