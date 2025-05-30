Sports

Jack Draper outlasts Gael Monfils in four-set thriller at Roland Garros

  by Web Desk
  • |
Jack Draper stunned Gael Monfils in the thrilling match to reach the third round of the French Open.

According to Sky News, Draper stunned the home favourite Monfils in a four-set second-round thriller, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, to advance to the next round at Roland Garros.

After winning the match, British No. 1 told TNT Sports, “I have to acknowledge Gael, yes this is my first time on this court, and what a battle, what an experience against somebody I admire as a tennis player, but also a guy who off the court is incredibly nice, such a joker, a magician.”

“He does everything, honestly huge respect to him, and I hope he is able to play here one more time again in the future," he added.

‘Brain frying’ match

Drpaer also acknowledged that it was a tough competition against the ever-popular French showman, who gave him a hard time on the court.

He accepted, “My brain was fried out there... I'm not sure if I am going to go to sleep because my brain is just all over the place with what he was doing out here. There were times when I was very frustrated, but I reminded myself that this is why I put in the hard work to play on courts like this.”

However, the 23-year-old said that this is something that he enjoyed a lot while playing.

Furthermore, Draper will now face Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca in the third round of the French Open over the weekend.

