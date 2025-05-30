Jack Draper outlasts Gael Monfils in four-set thriller at Roland Garros

Jack Draper stunned Gael Monfils in the thrilling match to reach the third round of the French Open.
According to Sky News, Draper stunned the home favourite Monfils in a four-set second-round thriller, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, to advance to the next round at Roland Garros.
After winning the match, British No. 1 told TNT Sports, “I have to acknowledge Gael, yes this is my first time on this court, and what a battle, what an experience against somebody I admire as a tennis player, but also a guy who off the court is incredibly nice, such a joker, a magician.”
“He does everything, honestly huge respect to him, and I hope he is able to play here one more time again in the future," he added.
‘Brain frying’ match
Drpaer also acknowledged that it was a tough competition against the ever-popular French showman, who gave him a hard time on the court.
He accepted, “My brain was fried out there... I'm not sure if I am going to go to sleep because my brain is just all over the place with what he was doing out here. There were times when I was very frustrated, but I reminded myself that this is why I put in the hard work to play on courts like this.”
However, the 23-year-old said that this is something that he enjoyed a lot while playing.
Furthermore, Draper will now face Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca in the third round of the French Open over the weekend.