Nintendo Switch app adds highly demanded feature: What’s inside

Ahead of the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, the official Nintendo Switch Online app has been updated, with its name now changed to the Nintendo Switch App.
According to IGN, the patch also adds support for the highly requested console, letting users accept GameChat invitations while playing games with their friends on the Switch 2.
Frequent users of Nintendo's handy mobile app may notice some big changes. Now named the Nintendo Switch App, update 3.0.1 also includes a design refresh for easier navigation.
What to expect?
To note, the app is now primed and ready for the Nintendo Switch 2's GameChat feature, with users able to easily accept invitations and manage their friends list.
Additionally, it is now easy for users to manage their captured screenshots and videos, as these can be uploaded directly to the Nintendo Switch App.
The new hybrid console will provide some big advancements over the Switch 1, with the Nintendo Switch 2 boasting 4K support, a larger screen, and 256GB of storage space, eight times the 32GB of space found in the original console.
HDR will be supported in compatible titles, and variable refresh rates will make visuals much smoother.
Moreover, players can expect new controller capabilities, with the Joy-Con 2 supporting mouse functionality in certain titles.
Nintendo Switch 2 launch
Nintendo Switch is confirmed to be launched on June 5, 2025.
On the launch, at least two dozen titles will be available for the Switch 2, including Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Hogwarts Legacy, and Sonic X Shadow Generations.