Sports

Nintendo Switch app adds highly demanded feature: What’s inside

New hybrid console will offer some big advancements over Switch 1, with Nintendo Switch 2 boasting 4K support

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Nintendo Switch app adds highly demanded feature: What’s inside
Nintendo Switch app adds highly demanded feature: What’s inside

Ahead of the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, the official Nintendo Switch Online app has been updated, with its name now changed to the Nintendo Switch App.

According to IGN, the patch also adds support for the highly requested console, letting users accept GameChat invitations while playing games with their friends on the Switch 2.

Frequent users of Nintendo's handy mobile app may notice some big changes. Now named the Nintendo Switch App, update 3.0.1 also includes a design refresh for easier navigation.

What to expect?

To note, the app is now primed and ready for the Nintendo Switch 2's GameChat feature, with users able to easily accept invitations and manage their friends list.

Additionally, it is now easy for users to manage their captured screenshots and videos, as these can be uploaded directly to the Nintendo Switch App.

The new hybrid console will provide some big advancements over the Switch 1, with the Nintendo Switch 2 boasting 4K support, a larger screen, and 256GB of storage space, eight times the 32GB of space found in the original console.

HDR will be supported in compatible titles, and variable refresh rates will make visuals much smoother.

Moreover, players can expect new controller capabilities, with the Joy-Con 2 supporting mouse functionality in certain titles.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch

Nintendo Switch is confirmed to be launched on June 5, 2025.

On the launch, at least two dozen titles will be available for the Switch 2, including Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Hogwarts Legacy, and Sonic X Shadow Generations.

French Open 2025: Alex de Minaur suffer shocking five-set loss to Bublik
French Open 2025: Alex de Minaur suffer shocking five-set loss to Bublik
De Minaur exits follows the early defeats of Jakub Mensik, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 latest update brings armour advancement
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 latest update brings armour advancement
New mode will be changed with Battle Royale Casual Solos, which features mix of both real-life players, bots
GTA 6 update: Release window, trailer breakdown, price and more
GTA 6 update: Release window, trailer breakdown, price and more
GTA 6 will be available on platforms, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
McLaren recognises Ferrari as tough competition ahead of Spanish GP
McLaren recognises Ferrari as tough competition ahead of Spanish GP
McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella believes Ferrari will be ‘fast’ in Barcelona
LeBron James, Stephen Curry era ended? Paul Pierce drops brutal truth
LeBron James, Stephen Curry era ended? Paul Pierce drops brutal truth
James’ Los Angeles Lakers eliminated in the First Round of the 2025 NBA playoffs
Chelsea roar back to win historic UEFA Conference League title
Chelsea roar back to win historic UEFA Conference League title
Chelsea beats Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League to complete the European trophies tally
Cristiano Ronaldo in Club World Cup? 5 possible teams for CR7
Cristiano Ronaldo in Club World Cup? 5 possible teams for CR7
Ronaldo hints at leaving Saudi club Al Nassr with a cryptic 'chapter is over' post
Alcaraz joins Nadal, Borg in elite clay club with new French Open win
Alcaraz joins Nadal, Borg in elite clay club with new French Open win
Carlos Alcaraz wins 20th French Open match with second-round victory over Marozsan
Chicago Sky breaks silence on WNBA verdict on ‘hateful fan comments’ for Reese
Chicago Sky breaks silence on WNBA verdict on ‘hateful fan comments’ for Reese
WNBA probe finds no evidence of racist fan comments towards Angel Reese after Caitlin Clark incident
Genshin Impact leak sparks concern in Skirk fans
Genshin Impact leak sparks concern in Skirk fans
Skirk uses different stacking system that requires players to acquire Serpent's Subtlety points
PlayStation Plus monthly games, bonus, and classics catalogues announced
PlayStation Plus monthly games, bonus, and classics catalogues announced
Sony confirmed discounts across board during its Days of Play promo event
Tyreek Hill disses Travis Hunter after rookie joined Jacksonville Jaguars
Tyreek Hill disses Travis Hunter after rookie joined Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Hunter joined NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars in April 2025's draft