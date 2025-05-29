Sports

GTA 6 update: Release window, trailer breakdown, price and more

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated video game in the industry, and the hype is growing as its official release window approaches.

Rockstar Games recently released GTA 6 trailer 2 that revealed details about the gameplay, new features and the release date.

GTA 6 release date: When is it coming out?

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will launch on May 26, 2026.

It is worth noting that fans are eager for every piece of information available — from gameplay details and trailers to expected pricing and character updates of GTA 6.

GTA 6 gameplay features: What to expect

GTA 6 will be available on platforms, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Additionally, the highly-anticipated game will have new features, such as sneaking quietly, crawling, and moving bodies.

This adds a new way to play besides the usual action of running, driving, and fighting. The game will look better and feel more real with new graphics and physics.

According to various GTA 6 leaks, the game world will be bigger and have more things to do.

GTA 6 trailer breakdown: First look at Lucia and Jason

The first official GTA 6 trailer was released on December 4, 2023, and it gave the first glimpse at the new protagonists, Lucia and Jason, set in a modern-day Vice City.

Meanwhile, in the GTA 6 trailer 2, Rockstar Games has revealed plenty of other information surrounding the next instalment in the GTA series, including all of the major areas for Grand Theft Auto 6, such as Vice City, Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, and many more.

GTA 6 price

Industry trends indicated that GTA 6 is likely to price at $69.99 USD, aligning with the price point of most next-gen AAA titles.

With the GTA 6 release date set for 2026, fans are counting down the months until they can jump back into Rockstar's chaotic, criminal sandbox. 

