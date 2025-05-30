World

French Open 2025: Sabalenka, Swiatek advance to fourth round with convincing wins

Aryna Sabalenka has now been the world’s No. 1 women’s tennis player for 40 straight weeks

Professional tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, both advanced to the fourth round of the French Open.

The world's top ranked player Sabalenka defeated Olga Danilovic with scores of 6-2 and 6-3.

Meanwhile, Switek, who has already won the French Open four times beat Jaqueline Cristian with scores of 6-2 and 7-5.

Sabalenka has been performing very well in Grand Slam tournaments, reaching at least the quarterfinals in the last nine she has played.

She has now been the world’s No. 1 women’s tennis player for 40 straight weeks.

Sabalenka opens up about her on-court mindset and team support:

After winning the match, Sabalenka expressed, "When I am on court, I am a completely different person, very focused, very aggressive. On the court it is about dreams and I give my all on court," she said in her on-court interview," as per BBC Sports.

The 27-year-old expressed gratitude to her team, stating, "Off court, it is important to surround yourself with the right people and have fun with your crew and that's what I'm doing. I am really grateful to have all of them on my team, we are like family."

What's next for Sabalenka and Swiatek?

Sabalenka will now face American player Amanda Anisimova in the next round.

Meanwhile, Swiatek, who easily defeated British player Emma Raducanu in the second round will play against either Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan or Jelena Ostapenko from Latvia.

