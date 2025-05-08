Leonardo DiCaprio attends Met Gala for first time but skips blue carpet

Leonardo DiCaprio made a subtle yet stylish debut at the 2025 Met Gala, choosing to forgo the red carpet in favor of a more private entrance with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.
As per a photo obtained by Vogue shows, the Titanic star marked a secret appearance at the fashion show following Ceretti walked the red carpet at the event.
The Italian fashion model dressed in a navy Moncler x EE72 dress during a red carpet appearance.
The snapshot shows DiCaprio with a playful smile, cleverly obscuring his face from the camera’s gaze.
Complimenting the night's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," The Wolf of Wall Street actor sported a sleek suit and matching bowtie.
Notably, it is his first Met Gala appearance.
Ceretti’s outfit mirrored her red carpet look, minus the train and hood, and was paired with elegant Briony Raymond jewelry.
Leonardo Dicaprio, Vittoria Ceretti relationship:
To note, DiCaprio and Ceretti have been enjoying their budding romance since August 2023, when photos obtained by Page Six showed the pair walking around Santa Barbara, California, while enjoying iced coffees and ice cream cones.
Later a month, the couple was spotted at Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan.
As per the photos, they visited it with DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken.
In November 2023, a source told that Ceretti was at DiCaprio's star-studded birthday bash, during which they have been "affectionate and kissing throughout the night."