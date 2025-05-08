Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner exude supermodel vibes on New York City streets

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are bringing their supermodel energy to the Big Apple!
On Wednesday, the duo, who turn heads wherever they went, were spotted enjoying a chic outing together in New York City.
For the low-key outing, Kendall donned an elegant cream-colored top which she paired with straight-leg blue jeans and black ballet flats.
Her dark hair was styled in a sleek, effortless look, complemented by sunglasses and studded earrings.
Meanwhile, Gigi, who has recently celebrated her 30th birthday with beau Bradley Cooper, exuded elegance in cool and edgy outfit consisting of camouflage cargo pants, a long-sleeved top, and Miu Miu ballet flats.
She added a pop of color with a pink handbag and accessorized with a pearl necklace and stylish shades.
The two women, who have been friends for many years, are both in the city after attending the Met Gala on Monday May 5.
Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner at Met Gala
For the starry night, Kendall slipped into a stunning gray suit by Torishéju with her hair down and a bold diamond necklace for the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
Meanwhile, Gigi stunned in a gorgeous slinky gold Miu Miu sequined dress, ditching the event’s theme.
She completed her look with old Hollywood curls and a mauve hued lipstick.