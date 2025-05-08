OpenAI appoints Fidji Simo, Instacart CEO as head of applications

Instacart CEO Fidji Simo has made her bond with OpenAI stronger than ever as she takes on a new role at the tech firm.
On Thursday, May 8, the tech-giant announced that Simo has been hired as the CEO of Applications for OpenAI.
The 39-year-old will transition out of Instacart over the next few months and join the AI company full-time later this year.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he would continue in his role, overseeing sections including research, applications, and compute.
In a blog post, the tech firm noted, "Applications bring together a group of existing business and operational teams responsible for how our research reaches and benefits the world, and Fidji is uniquely qualified to lead this group."
"Serving as an OpenAI board member over the past year, Fidji has already contributed a great deal to our company. She will transition from her role at Instacart over the next few months and join OpenAI later this year," the post added.
Fidji Simo career in tech world
Simo has secured the position after years of experience in product management and monetisation.
Prior to joining Instacart in 2021, she spent almost a decade at Meta, where she led the launch of ads on the News Feed – heading monetisation for the Facebook app – overseeing product development and helping build it’s advertising business.
Her journey with Meta ended on a high note as she left the company as head of the Facebook app.
Fidji Simo position at OpenAI
With the new changes in leadership at OpenAI, Simo will directly report to Sam Altman once she takes over her new position.