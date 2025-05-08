Meta to bring ‘Facial Recognition’ support for smart glasses: Report

Meta is reportedly planning to add "Facial Recognition" feature that would allow smart glasses owners to identify people near them by scanning their faces.
According to The Information reports (via Engadget), the feature is said to be opt-in for users, but those around them would not have a choice.
The current Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses flash an LED light when the built-in camera is in use, but it's unclear whether the glasses would provide any indication.
What to expect?
The feature is said to be developed on the Live AI functionality offered by the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, and it is internally referred to as "super sensing.”
As per the report, users who are in the vicinity of a person who owns a pair of Meta AI glasses could be identified by name.
The feature is hinted to opt-in for those wearing a pair of Meta's smart glasses, it would be impossible for anyone near them to opt out of having their faces scanned and identified by the company.
According to The Information, facial recognition tech would be part of a Meta feature dubbed internally as "super sensing."
It is worth noting that Meta has yet to officially reveal details of the upcoming feature in its smart glasses.