Mark Zuckerberg’s AI ad tool receives backlash over user experience 

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan to transform the advertising sector with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ad tool has raised concerns regarding the future of social media.
According to Zuckerberg, the AI tool would allow businesses to set their objectives, connect their bank account, allowing Meta's AI handle ad creation and targeting.
Meta's vision: AI as future of advertising
The proposed AI ad tool would use data to deliver strategic targeting, reducing the need for human marketers to specify demographics.
Meta’s CEO has further said that the platform’s tools can already browse and target interested users in a better way as compared to human marketers, and the next step would be applying data-informed improvement to the creative side.
It will expectedly involve generating several ad variations and experimenting with them to determine the most effective ones.
Meta’s tests with AI-generated content, chatbots, and apps highlighting A content have already raised questions about the role of AI in its landscape.
The launch of AI-generated ads could escalate the issue.
Zuckerberg’s vision has received mixed views from the entire advertising industry.
Many believe that the AI-powered tools will simplify their tasks, while others perceive them as a significant threat to their livelihoods.
It is pertinent to mention that more than 11,000 creators signed an open letter condemning the use of human-generated art to train AI systems, and some have already sued AI art tool developers.