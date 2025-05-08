Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases highly-demanded feature 

Sports

  by Web Desk
  May 08, 2025
Treyarch Studios has officially announced a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which has brought back the highly requested “Blueprint Swap” feature.

The developer company revealed on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, that the “Blueprint Swap” feature allows players to customise any of their base weapons or weapon blueprints with an unlocked skin.

To note, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Blueprint Swap feature was briefly available as part of the shooter's Season 1 update, before being removed just a few days later.

What's new in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6?

Treyarch Studios integrated a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which made numerous stability advancements and bug fixes to Multiplayer and Zombies.

For weapon blueprints, players can customise their skins with other existing attachments, whereas base weapons can only have the entire weapon skin changed, not individual attachments.

Gamers looking to jump in and customise their weapons can select the "skins" tab from Black Ops 6's Gunsmith to see which skins are currently attached to their weapon and which ones can be changed.

According to Treyarch Studios, some Mastercraft blueprints feature a "built-in Mastercraft look" that will preserve the skin design on the barrel and/or stock, regardless of which barrel and/or stock attachments are equipped.

Alongside the newest Black Ops 6 patch, Call of Duty: Warzone also received a new update on May 7. 

