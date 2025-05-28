Alcaraz joins Nadal, Borg in elite clay club with new French Open win

Carlos Alcaraz navigated the second hurdle of his French Open title defence impressively as he downed Fabian Marozsan in four sets.
The No 2 seed downed the dangerous Marozsan 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier in the second round of the Paris major.
Alcaraz broke Marozsan eight times and was dominant in sets one, three and four, while the world No 56 showed the threat he poses in the second set.
The Spaniard was upset by Marozsan in his first encounter with the Hungarian at the 2023 Italian Open.
In his on-court interview with tennis great Mats Wilander, Alcaraz was asked if he is having fun every time he plays.
“Most of the time (laughs). Sometimes, it’s difficult to have fun on the court, you know, I had to suffer. It depends on the opponent as well,” the 22-year-old said.
“But most of the time, I’m trying to not think about anything else but enjoying playing, enjoying being on these kind of courts.
“The Philippe-Chatrier is a really beautiful court, so I have to enjoy once I step on the court. Just trying to show good tennis, trying to make the people happy to watch my matches as well. That’s the way I enjoy playing tennis.”