Sports

Alcaraz joins Nadal, Borg in elite clay club with new French Open win

Carlos Alcaraz wins 20th French Open match with second-round victory over Marozsan

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Carlos Alcaraz navigated the second hurdle of his French Open title defence impressively as he downed Fabian Marozsan in four sets.

The No 2 seed downed the dangerous Marozsan 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier in the second round of the Paris major.

Alcaraz broke Marozsan eight times and was dominant in sets one, three and four, while the world No 56 showed the threat he poses in the second set.

The Spaniard was upset by Marozsan in his first encounter with the Hungarian at the 2023 Italian Open.

In his on-court interview with tennis great Mats Wilander, Alcaraz was asked if he is having fun every time he plays.

“Most of the time (laughs). Sometimes, it’s difficult to have fun on the court, you know, I had to suffer. It depends on the opponent as well,” the 22-year-old said.

“But most of the time, I’m trying to not think about anything else but enjoying playing, enjoying being on these kind of courts.

“The Philippe-Chatrier is a really beautiful court, so I have to enjoy once I step on the court. Just trying to show good tennis, trying to make the people happy to watch my matches as well. That’s the way I enjoy playing tennis.”

Cristiano Ronaldo in Club World Cup? 5 possible teams for CR7
Cristiano Ronaldo in Club World Cup? 5 possible teams for CR7
Ronaldo hints at leaving Saudi club Al Nassr with cryptic 'chapter is over' post
Chicago Sky breaks silence on WNBA verdict on ‘hateful fan comments’ for Reese
Chicago Sky breaks silence on WNBA verdict on ‘hateful fan comments’ for Reese
WNBA probe finds no evidence of racist fan comments towards Angel Reese after Caitlin Clark incident
Genshin Impact leak sparks concern in Skirk fans
Genshin Impact leak sparks concern in Skirk fans
Skirk uses different stacking system that requires players to acquire Serpent's Subtlety points
PlayStation Plus monthly games, bonus, and classics catalogues announced
PlayStation Plus monthly games, bonus, and classics catalogues announced
Sony confirmed discounts across board during its Days of Play promo event
Tyreek Hill disses Travis Hunter after rookie joined Jacksonville Jaguars
Tyreek Hill disses Travis Hunter after rookie joined Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Hunter joined NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars in April 2025's draft
Tom Brady recalls parenting struggles he faced with ex Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady recalls parenting struggles he faced with ex Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady share two children together, son Benjamin, 15 and daughter Vivian, 12
Angel Reese marks major milestone amid Chicago Sky's struggling season
Angel Reese marks major milestone amid Chicago Sky's struggling season
Chicago Sky's forward Angel Reese is having a particularly splendid season unlike her team
French Open 2025: Cameron Norrie stuns Medvedev in epic five-set clash
French Open 2025: Cameron Norrie stuns Medvedev in epic five-set clash
Cameron Norrie defeated Medvedev with scores of 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 in just under four hours
Mortal Kombat 1 ends support for content: What’s inside
Mortal Kombat 1 ends support for content: What’s inside
Mortal Kombat 1 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platform
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes Monterrey move for epic reunion with Sergio Ramos
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes Monterrey move for epic reunion with Sergio Ramos
Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos were teammates for nine years at Real Madrid
LeBron James speaks out after car crashes into crowd at Liverpool parade
LeBron James speaks out after car crashes into crowd at Liverpool parade
Liverpool FC players send prayers after tragic incident at fans' Premier League title parade
Black Ops 6 Season 4 release date, operators, modes, and Warzone updates
Black Ops 6 Season 4 release date, operators, modes, and Warzone updates
COD Season 4 update will bring one of the new modes coming to Black Ops 6's multiplayer Team Elimination