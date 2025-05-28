Sports

Genshin Impact leak sparks concern in Skirk fans

Skirk uses different stacking system that requires players to acquire Serpent's Subtlety points

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Genshin Impact’s latest leak has brought a bad update for all players who want to pull for the upcoming five-star character Skirk.

According to official social media accounts, Genshin Impact confirmed the arrival of the long-awaited Cryo sword user, Skirk, who is expected to join the roster in update 5.7.

To note, Skirk won’t be the only addition to the roster, as HoYoverse has also confirmed the inclusion of a new four-star character, Dahlia.

Both characters have already made appearances in Genshin Impact's main storyline, which generated a lot of hype around their potential release.

Before a new update character arrives, Genshin Impact typically makes numerous tweaks during the beta phase to prepare them for their official launch.

Skirk is said to be an exception, as she uses a different stacking system that requires players to acquire Serpent's Subtlety points.

Genshin Impact 5.7 leaks

Taking to the subreddit, a new post on the Genshin Impact Leaks revealed that Skirk won’t be able to carry her Serpent’s Subtlety stacks over to the next chamber, which has caused a lot of frustration in the community.

The recently released Cryo support character will apparently have a huge impact on Skirk’s ability to dish out significant damage.

However, Skirk’s release is still a couple of weeks away, while travellers expect that HoYoverse will make further adjustments to address some of these issues.

As for her exact release date, assuming she arrives in the first banner cycle of Genshin Impact Version 5.7, it is expected that Skirk to join the roster on June 17, 2025.

