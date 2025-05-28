Cristiano Ronaldo in Club World Cup? 5 possible teams for CR7

Cristaino Ronaldo with a cryptic social media post hinted about leaving the Saudi club Al Nassr after it failed to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup and failed to win any season title.
The rumours about the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner leaving Al Nassi ignited after the 40-year-old posted his picture in the Saudi Club jersy following Saudi Super League last match defeat to Al Fateh and wrote, “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”
The post once again sparked the rumours about CR7’s particiaption in the Club Wolrd Cup all set to begin in next month after signing a short-term contract with any of the team qualified for the mega event,
Top 5 clubs that could sign Ronaldo after leaving Al Nassr:
Here are the top five potential clubs that could sign sort-term contract with Ronaldo.
Real Madrid
This one is a long shot, but it would be a romantic story to see Ronaldo in a Real Madrid shirt for one last time.
After missing out on all the major trophies in 2024-25, Madrid will be desperate to salvage their season by winning the Club World Cup.
The thought of Ronaldo lining up alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior this summer is an exciting one.
Chelsea
It’s been well-documented that Todd Boehly has been interested in signing Ronaldo previously. Indeed, Chelsea were heavily linked with the Portuguese superstar prior to his move to Al-Nassr back in 2023.
While Enzo Maresca’s side probably wouldn’t be interested in a long-term deal, a short-term contract offer for the Club World Cup could suit all parties involved.
Al-Hilal
Ronaldo hasn’t won any major trophies while playing for Al-Nassr and that’s largely thanks to Al-Hilal.
It would be a controversial move for Ronaldo to sign for Al-Nassr’s rivals, but it seems like a very real possibility.
The sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia owns a majority share in both clubs, so moving between them shouldn’t pose too much of an issue. Albeit he’d annoy a lot of Al-Nassr supporters in the process.
With Neymar no longer on their wage bill, Al-Hilal could definitely be tempted to take a short-term punt on CR7.
Botafogo
According to reports in Spain, an unnamed Brazilian club has recently made an offer to Ronaldo.
Botafogo are one of the four Brazilian teams that have qualified for the Club World Cup this summer and their head coach, Renato Paiva, recently spoke about the prospect of signing Ronaldo.
“Christmas is only in December. But if he came, you can’t say no to a star like that,” he said.
Inter Miami
What better way to see the Ronaldo and Lionel Messi era come to an end than to see them both on the same team for the first time?
Messi will definitely be at the Club World Cup this summer, but could he be joined by his Portuguese nemesis?
Javier Mascherano’s side look like they could use some reinforcements right now, having only won one of their last eight matches.
Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has also spoken about signing Ronaldo in the past. Watch this space.