Sports

Chicago Sky breaks silence on WNBA verdict on ‘hateful fan comments’ for Reese

WNBA probe finds no evidence of racist fan comments towards Angel Reese after Caitlin Clark incident

  • by Web Desk
  • |

The WNBA says it cannot substantiate claims that racist fan behavior took place during a game in Indianapolis between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever earlier this month.

The league said its investigation included gathering information from fans, team and arena staff, as well as an "audio and video review of the game."

"We appreciate the quick action by the league and the Indiana Fever to take this matter seriously and to investigate," Chicago Sky CEO and President Adam Fox said in a statement. 

"This process demonstrates the league's strong stance on stopping hate at all WNBA games and events, and we will continue to support those efforts."

The WNBA, according to a person familiar with the investigation, was looking into claims that racist comments were directed toward Chicago's Angel Reese by fans during the loss to WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark and the Fever. Indiana won the game handily, 93-58.

Reese, who is Black, and Clark, who is White, were meeting for the seventh time in their ongoing — and much-talked-about — rivalry. Clark later said she did not hear any racist remarks during that game, but acknowledged that it was loud in Indiana's arena throughout the game.

Genshin Impact leak sparks concern in Skirk fans
Genshin Impact leak sparks concern in Skirk fans
Skirk uses different stacking system that requires players to acquire Serpent's Subtlety points
PlayStation Plus monthly games, bonus, and classics catalogues announced
PlayStation Plus monthly games, bonus, and classics catalogues announced
Sony confirmed discounts across board during its Days of Play promo event
Tyreek Hill disses Travis Hunter after rookie joined Jacksonville Jaguars
Tyreek Hill disses Travis Hunter after rookie joined Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Hunter joined NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars in April 2025's draft
Tom Brady recalls parenting struggles he faced with ex Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady recalls parenting struggles he faced with ex Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady share two children together, son Benjamin, 15 and daughter Vivian, 12
Angel Reese marks major milestone amid Chicago Sky's struggling season
Angel Reese marks major milestone amid Chicago Sky's struggling season
Chicago Sky's forward Angel Reese is having a particularly splendid season unlike her team
French Open 2025: Cameron Norrie stuns Medvedev in epic five-set clash
French Open 2025: Cameron Norrie stuns Medvedev in epic five-set clash
Cameron Norrie defeated Medvedev with scores of 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 in just under four hours
Mortal Kombat 1 ends support for content: What’s inside
Mortal Kombat 1 ends support for content: What’s inside
Mortal Kombat 1 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platform
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes Monterrey move for epic reunion with Sergio Ramos
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes Monterrey move for epic reunion with Sergio Ramos
Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos were teammates for nine years at Real Madrid
LeBron James speaks out after car crashes into crowd at Liverpool parade
LeBron James speaks out after car crashes into crowd at Liverpool parade
Liverpool FC players send prayers after tragic incident at fans' Premier League title parade
Black Ops 6 Season 4 release date, operators, modes, and Warzone updates
Black Ops 6 Season 4 release date, operators, modes, and Warzone updates
COD Season 4 update will bring one of the new modes coming to Black Ops 6's multiplayer Team Elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr ‘chapter is over’?
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr ‘chapter is over’?
Cristiano Ronaldo sparks Al Nassr exit rumours with cryptic social media post
Jannik Sinner ‘happy’ after ‘never easy’ Roland Garros opening match victory
Jannik Sinner ‘happy’ after ‘never easy’ Roland Garros opening match victory
Sinner begins French Open campaign with a straight-set win over Arthur Rinderknech