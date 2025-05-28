Chicago Sky breaks silence on WNBA verdict on ‘hateful fan comments’ for Reese

The WNBA says it cannot substantiate claims that racist fan behavior took place during a game in Indianapolis between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever earlier this month.
The league said its investigation included gathering information from fans, team and arena staff, as well as an "audio and video review of the game."
"We appreciate the quick action by the league and the Indiana Fever to take this matter seriously and to investigate," Chicago Sky CEO and President Adam Fox said in a statement.
"This process demonstrates the league's strong stance on stopping hate at all WNBA games and events, and we will continue to support those efforts."
The WNBA, according to a person familiar with the investigation, was looking into claims that racist comments were directed toward Chicago's Angel Reese by fans during the loss to WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark and the Fever. Indiana won the game handily, 93-58.
Reese, who is Black, and Clark, who is White, were meeting for the seventh time in their ongoing — and much-talked-about — rivalry. Clark later said she did not hear any racist remarks during that game, but acknowledged that it was loud in Indiana's arena throughout the game.