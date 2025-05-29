Chelsea roar back to win historic UEFA Conference League title

Chelsea won the Conference League after beating Real Betis 4-1 in final in Wroclaw, Poland.
The Blues got off to a sluggish start and were second best throughout the opening 45 minutes, but a rousing second half turned things around for the English side.
After trailing 1-0 at the break, Chelsea grew into the game and blew its opponents away with four quickfire second half goals.
Chelsea is now the first team to complete the full set of European trophies. The Blues add the Conference League to its Champions League and Europa League wins in previous years.
Real Betis took a shock early lead when Abde Ezzalzouli drilled home a low strike past Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen inside the opening 10 minutes.
The goal, however, was largely orchestrated by Real Betis’ captain, Isco.
The 33-year-old veteran is instrumental in how his team operate and the side’s conductor was responsible for carving out the opportunity for the opening goal.
The diminutive playmaker drove at the heart of the Chelsea defense – attracting the attention of three defenders – before sliding a ball into the path of Ezzalzouli.
The Moroccan winger kept his composure and fired home to give his side the advantage in an otherwise scrappy affair.
Los Verdiblancos went into the halftime break 1-0 up and knew it was just 45 minutes from sealing a famous win.