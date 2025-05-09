Keith Urban gives sweet shoutout to Nicole Kidman while accepting ACM honor

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  May 09, 2025
Keith Urban delivered a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Nicole Kidman, lovingly calling her "babygirl" as he accepted the prestigious Triple Crown Award at the 2025 ACM Awards.

On Thursday, May 8, the country star, 57, received the prestigious Triple Crown Award at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards.

While accepting the award, Urban delivered a heartfelt speech, expressing love for his fans and loved ones, and thanking the performers and band for the “amazing” tribute.

"My wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight. I love you, babygirl. And our girls Sunday and Faith watching at home tonight, I love you both, too," Urban said, shouting out to his 14-year-old daughters.

He continued, "I have a massive team that I couldn't possibly thank by name, but I want to thank my team for working so insanely hard behind the scenes, 'cause there's no such thing as a self-made man.”

Urban added, "I wanna thank my road band and my road family. And I wanna say a special thanks to all the fans that have been coming out to see us play. I really appreciate it."

In speech he also expressed gratitude to his record company, Capitol Records and "the most amazing promo team out there."

Urban capped off his speech by mentioning his upcoming tour with Blake Shelton, which stars later this month. "Thank you so much," he concluded. "We'll see you soon."

Keith Urban received special tribute:

Notably, at ACMA, Keith Urban garnered a special tribute by Megan Moroney, who kicked off a career-spanning tribute to Urban with a short performance of Stupid Boy, and Chris Stapleton followed with a cover of Blue Ain’t Your Color and ended it with We love you, Keith.

