Pope Leo XIV: Little-known facts about the new Catholic leader

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost – now referred to as Pope Leo XIV – is the first pope elected from the United States.
He spent much of his career as a missionary in South America, taking over the position of late Pope Francis, he is expected to continue with his legacy.
Pope Leo XIV early life
Born in Dolton, Illinois on September 14, 1955, Pope Leo XIV is the first North American to be elected as the pope.
Prevost's comes from a family of working parents as his father served in the Navy during World War II and later became a school administrator, while his mother worked as a librarian.
In high school, the new pope was the yearbook editor-in-chief and secretary of the student council.
Pope Leo XIV education
Pope Leo XIV graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Villanova University in 1977.
Pope Leo XIV career
Known as the "least American" out of all the US cardinals in the Vatican City, he worked for a decade in Trujillo, Peru, and later appointed bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, where he served from 2014 to 2023.
Pope Leo XIV: Known for his strong stances
The 69-year-old has been candid about his feelings regarding deportation and climate change.
Calling out JD Vance for deportation policies, he penned on X on February 3, 2025, that "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank out love for others."
When it comes to climate change, Leo Stressed the important of moving "from word to actions."
Pope Leo XIV also noted that taking care of the planet requires a "relationship of reciprocity."
Pope Leo XIV hobbies
In his free time, the new pope enjoys playing tennis.
During an interview with The Order of Saint Augustine, he shared that he is fond of travelling, reading, taking long walks, and having a "rich community of friends."