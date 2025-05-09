 Prince Harry quietly marks VE Day with kind move amid Royal Family’s celebration 

While Royal Family celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day with week-long events, Prince Harry marked the auspicious occasion silently with a kind gesture.
The Duke of Sussex honored a World War Two veteran with a special gift ahead of the VE day, the end of fighting in Europe in World War Two.
He sent an Invictus Medal Coin to Joseph Hammond through ambassadors from the Invictus Games, the international sporting event Harry founded for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.
Prince Harry’s heartwarming gesture was made public Hammond, a Ghanaian veteran who fought alongside British troops during World War Two, expressed his gratitude for the recognition from the duke.
"It was a great honour to welcome the @WeAreInvictus team to Ghana, just ahead of my birthday this Saturday!" Hammond wrote. "I was honoured to receive the Invictus Medal Coin from #PrinceHarry,” Hammond, who is set to mark his 100th birthday this Saturday, wrote on X on May 7.
In return, Hammond shared that he gifted Prince Harry with a copy of his memoir, "in recognition of his unwavering commitment to veterans’ welfare.”
Prince Harry and Joseph Hammond’s first meeting
Prince Harry and Joseph Hammond first met in 2019 when the Royal Family hosted an event to honour veterans from the British Commonwealth.
Royal Family’s VE Day 80th anniversary celebration
The British Royal family marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a series of events throughout the week, including a military procession down the Mall, RAF flypast and tea party at Buckingham Palace.
The VE Day celebration culminated on May 8 with a concert in London's Horse Guards Parade attended by the King and Queen.