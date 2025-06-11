Royal

Prince William recognizes OBE honorees during royal event at Windsor Castle

The Prince of Wales led esteemed ceremony to honor the OBE recipients at Windsor Castle

Prince William recognizes OBE honorees during royal event at Windsor Castle  


The future King has recently won hearts after leading a prestigious royal ceremony at Windsor Castle on behalf of his father, King Charles III.

On Wednesday, June 11, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram handle released never-before-seen photos from the esteemed royal event that took place at Windsor Palace.

To mark the tireless efforts of the honorees, Prince William hosted an intimate ceremony at the Castle.

"Congratulations to all those receiving honors at Windsor today. Your hard work, dedication, and service have truly set you apart. This recognition is a testament to the difference you’ve made. Well done!" Kensington Palace captioned.

Among the honorable OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) recipients, Anne-Marie Duff was one of the prominent honorees who were presented with the royal accolade by the future monarch.

Who are the honorees at Windsor Castle? 

In addition to the Bad Sisters actress, Chanel CEO Leena Nair, and Everton manager David Moyes were honored for their tireless efforts in their respective fields. 

Anne-Marie Duff, who was wearing an olive green dress, was seen speaking with the Prince of Wales before receiving the honor.

During the royal event, Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, was unable to join her husband due to her busy work schedule. 

Prince William's upcoming royal engagement: 

This update comes after a report suggested that the next heir to the British throne will visit Colorifix, a British company, and Earthshot Prize Finalist, on June 19, Thursday.  

Prince William special solo engagement confirmed by Kensington Palace
Prince William special solo engagement confirmed by Kensington Palace
The Prince of Wales is set to make an special engagement after his Monaco trip
Princess Eugenie voices for domestic abuse survivors after key royal tour
Princess Eugenie voices for domestic abuse survivors after key royal tour
The Princess of York made a surprise visit to the Salvation Army safe house earlier this week
King Charles' potential move for Beatrice, Eugenie sparks 'huge problem' warning
King Charles' potential move for Beatrice, Eugenie sparks 'huge problem' warning
British monarch's new plan for Princesses of York ahead of key event ignite fear in Royal family
Prince Edward crashes 'Thomas Crown' set for Elstree Studio's centennial
Prince Edward crashes 'Thomas Crown' set for Elstree Studio's centennial
the Duke of Edinburgh made surprise visit to Elstree Studios for its centennial celebrations
Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria make shocking move ahead of abdication
Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria make shocking move ahead of abdication
Grand Duke of Luxembourg will hand over the throne to his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume
Danish Royal Family drops update on Queen Mary, King Frederik tour
Danish Royal Family drops update on Queen Mary, King Frederik tour
Queen Mary, King Frederik will arrive in the capital of the Faroe Islands, Tórshavn with the Royal Ship Dannebrog
Royal Family shares delightful update after Prince Harry’s UK announcement
Royal Family shares delightful update after Prince Harry’s UK announcement
Buckingham Palace drops exciting update hours after Prince Harry shares schedule for Invictus Games 2027
King Frederik, Queen Mary set to visit North Atlantic Islands for first time
King Frederik, Queen Mary set to visit North Atlantic Islands for first time
Queen Mary, King Frederi and Princess Josephine visited Faroe Islands' least populated island, Koltur
Meghan Markle hit with disappointing update ahead of major LA event
Meghan Markle hit with disappointing update ahead of major LA event
Meghan Markle receives bad news after Prince Harry major announcement for Invictus Games 2027
Royal Family member in hospital after horseback-riding incident
Royal Family member in hospital after horseback-riding incident
The European Royal has suffered a major injury in a horse-riding incident
Princess Kate shares ‘special’ video message after resuming royal duties
Princess Kate shares ‘special’ video message after resuming royal duties
Kate Middleton releases first statement after returning from half-term break
King Charles awards knighthood during key ceremony at Buckingham Palace
King Charles awards knighthood during key ceremony at Buckingham Palace
King Charles issues heartfelt 'apology' to Sir Sadiq Khan 'for taking so long' to award him knighthood