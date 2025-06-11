Prince William recognizes OBE honorees during royal event at Windsor Castle  

The future King has recently won hearts after leading a prestigious royal ceremony at Windsor Castle on behalf of his father, King Charles III.
On Wednesday, June 11, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram handle released never-before-seen photos from the esteemed royal event that took place at Windsor Palace.
To mark the tireless efforts of the honorees, Prince William hosted an intimate ceremony at the Castle.
"Congratulations to all those receiving honors at Windsor today. Your hard work, dedication, and service have truly set you apart. This recognition is a testament to the difference you’ve made. Well done!" Kensington Palace captioned.
Among the honorable OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) recipients, Anne-Marie Duff was one of the prominent honorees who were presented with the royal accolade by the future monarch.
Who are the honorees at Windsor Castle?
In addition to the Bad Sisters actress, Chanel CEO Leena Nair, and Everton manager David Moyes were honored for their tireless efforts in their respective fields.
Anne-Marie Duff, who was wearing an olive green dress, was seen speaking with the Prince of Wales before receiving the honor.
During the royal event, Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, was unable to join her husband due to her busy work schedule.
Prince William's upcoming royal engagement:
This update comes after a report suggested that the next heir to the British throne will visit Colorifix, a British company, and Earthshot Prize Finalist, on June 19, Thursday.