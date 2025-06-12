Royal

Queen Camilla celebrates 30 years of women's voices in storytelling

Queen Camilla attended esteemed ceremony without King Charles III earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Queen Camilla celebrates 30 years of womens voices in storytelling
Queen Camilla celebrates 30 years of women's voices in storytelling  

King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, has marked 30 years of 'brilliant women storytellers' ahead of a special event.

Her Majesty attended a key ceremony on Wednesday, June 11, a day before the Women's Prize for Fiction Awards gala in Bedford Square, London.

The awards function will take place on June 12, Thursday, to celebrate the women’s voices in literature. 

British Royal Family's official Instagram handle released exclusive snapshots of the 77-year-old monarch's recent esteemed engagement.

"30 years of celebrating women’s voices in literature! The Queen has joined brilliant authors at a special event for the Women’s Prize for Fiction in Bedford Square this afternoon," the caption stated.

They continued, "Ahead of their Awards ceremony tomorrow, Her Majesty met this year’s @WomensPrize shortlisted authors, judges, and past winners, before addressing guests to congratulate them on the past three decades of incredible storytelling."

"Congratulations to Bernardine Evaristo, recipient of the first-ever Women’s Prize Outstanding Contribution Award!" they concluded.

During the prestigious event, Her Majesty had a chance to meet shortlisted authors and former writers a day before their big day.

What is Women's Prize Trust? 

For those unaware, the Women's Prize Trust runs to create opportunities for women writers and improve access to women's writing. The organization supports writers at all stages of their careers.  

Queen Camilla, who attended the event without her husband King Charles III, also delivered a powerful speech, highlighting the transformation of the literary landscape for women. 

Prince William recognizes OBE honorees during royal event at Windsor Castle
Prince William recognizes OBE honorees during royal event at Windsor Castle
The Prince of Wales led esteemed ceremony to honor the OBE recipients at Windsor Castle
Prince William special solo engagement confirmed by Kensington Palace
Prince William special solo engagement confirmed by Kensington Palace
The Prince of Wales is set to make an special engagement after his Monaco trip
Princess Eugenie voices for domestic abuse survivors after key royal tour
Princess Eugenie voices for domestic abuse survivors after key royal tour
The Princess of York made a surprise visit to the Salvation Army safe house earlier this week
King Charles' potential move for Beatrice, Eugenie sparks 'huge problem' warning
King Charles' potential move for Beatrice, Eugenie sparks 'huge problem' warning
British monarch's new plan for Princesses of York ahead of key event ignite fear in Royal family
Prince Edward crashes 'Thomas Crown' set for Elstree Studio's centennial
Prince Edward crashes 'Thomas Crown' set for Elstree Studio's centennial
the Duke of Edinburgh made surprise visit to Elstree Studios for its centennial celebrations
Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria make shocking move ahead of abdication
Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria make shocking move ahead of abdication
Grand Duke of Luxembourg will hand over the throne to his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume
Danish Royal Family drops update on Queen Mary, King Frederik tour
Danish Royal Family drops update on Queen Mary, King Frederik tour
Queen Mary, King Frederik will arrive in the capital of the Faroe Islands, Tórshavn with the Royal Ship Dannebrog
Royal Family shares delightful update after Prince Harry’s UK announcement
Royal Family shares delightful update after Prince Harry’s UK announcement
Buckingham Palace drops exciting update hours after Prince Harry shares schedule for Invictus Games 2027
King Frederik, Queen Mary set to visit North Atlantic Islands for first time
King Frederik, Queen Mary set to visit North Atlantic Islands for first time
Queen Mary, King Frederi and Princess Josephine visited Faroe Islands' least populated island, Koltur
Meghan Markle hit with disappointing update ahead of major LA event
Meghan Markle hit with disappointing update ahead of major LA event
Meghan Markle receives bad news after Prince Harry major announcement for Invictus Games 2027
Royal Family member in hospital after horseback-riding incident
Royal Family member in hospital after horseback-riding incident
The European Royal has suffered a major injury in a horse-riding incident
Princess Kate shares ‘special’ video message after resuming royal duties
Princess Kate shares ‘special’ video message after resuming royal duties
Kate Middleton releases first statement after returning from half-term break