Queen Camilla celebrates 30 years of women's voices in storytelling  

King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, has marked 30 years of 'brilliant women storytellers' ahead of a special event.
Her Majesty attended a key ceremony on Wednesday, June 11, a day before the Women's Prize for Fiction Awards gala in Bedford Square, London.
The awards function will take place on June 12, Thursday, to celebrate the women’s voices in literature.
British Royal Family's official Instagram handle released exclusive snapshots of the 77-year-old monarch's recent esteemed engagement.
"30 years of celebrating women’s voices in literature! The Queen has joined brilliant authors at a special event for the Women’s Prize for Fiction in Bedford Square this afternoon," the caption stated.
They continued, "Ahead of their Awards ceremony tomorrow, Her Majesty met this year’s @WomensPrize shortlisted authors, judges, and past winners, before addressing guests to congratulate them on the past three decades of incredible storytelling."
"Congratulations to Bernardine Evaristo, recipient of the first-ever Women’s Prize Outstanding Contribution Award!" they concluded.
During the prestigious event, Her Majesty had a chance to meet shortlisted authors and former writers a day before their big day.
What is Women's Prize Trust?
For those unaware, the Women's Prize Trust runs to create opportunities for women writers and improve access to women's writing. The organization supports writers at all stages of their careers.
Queen Camilla, who attended the event without her husband King Charles III, also delivered a powerful speech, highlighting the transformation of the literary landscape for women.