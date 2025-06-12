 Mike Tindall's book announcement sparks comparisons to Prince Harry

Mike Tindall appeared to be following in the footsteps of Prince Harry with the announcement of an upcoming book.
While conversing with his podcast co-hosts Alex Payne and James Haskell, Zara Tindall’s husband has revealed that he's written a second book.
Earlier, the trio who present The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, announced the news on social media as well.
As per GB News, Mike is reportedly following in his wife's cousin's footsteps as the Duke of Sussex, 40, released a controversial tell-all memoir in 2023 titled Spare.
In his announcement, the former rugby player pledged that the new book will be "bigger, bolder, more personal than ever."
The announcement suggested that the book will reveal "the personal, the vulnerable and the downright absurd" from their rugby careers.
According to the announcement, the book will offer "raw, real, and ridiculous rugby stories, laid bare."
The description indicated that it will cover "the highs, the heartbreaks, the hangovers" and focus on previously untold stories.
It promises to detail "the days you've never heard about, the games that mean the most to them and the dramas they'd almost forgotten."
The 288-page book will also disclose the tales about "heroes who did things that are best forgotten" while celebrating their "enduring love for the wonderful game of rugby."
Mike Tindall’s book release date:
To note, the book is set to be released on November 6 and is currently available for pre-order.