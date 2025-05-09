Entertainment

Tom Cruise reveals unusual diet secret behind his 'Mission: Impossible' stunts

Tom Cruise will reprise his hit role agent Ethan Hunt in upcoming Mission: Impossible instalment

  • May 09, 2025
Tom Cruise has revealed the unexpected food that keeps him energized for his intense Mission: Impossible stunts.

As per The Mirror, the Mission: Impossible star revealed that for the stamina his stunts required, he turned to a fry-up loaded with a dozen eggs every day.

Cruise, who confirmed his relationship with actress Ana De Armas, 37, at the weekend when they attended David Beckham's celeb-packed party at Core by Clare Smyth in Kensington, West London, said, “I actually eat a massive breakfast.”

He went on to say, “The amount of energy it takes - I train so hard for that wing-walking. I'll eat, like, sausage and almost a dozen eggs and bacon and toast and coffee and fluids.”

The Top Gun: Maverick actor stated further, “Oh, I'm eating! Picture: It's cold up there. We're at high altitude. My body is burning a lot.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning:

Notably, his breakfast routine came amid Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to release in theaters on May 21, 2025.

As per a trailer, Cruise will play agent Ethan Hunt, performing a dangerous stunt on the wings of a 1940s biplane in mid-air.

In his interview to US Magazine, Cruise said, “I remember seeing old footage of wing-walking.”

He shared, “Those aircraft were only traveling at, I don’t know, 40, 50 miles an hour. This aircraft is up to over 120 miles an hour. Going out there, I was realising that it takes your breath away.”

