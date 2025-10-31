Gayle King exiting ‘CBS Mornings’? Officials break silence on speculation

Gayle King’s future with CBS News has been unveiled.
In a shocking update published on Thursday, October 30, Variety reported that the 70-year-old American TV personality would be leaving her position as the anchor of CBS Mornings – an American morning television program.
The outlet also shared that after her contract reaches its end in May 2026, Gayle would exit the show, and kick off a new venture with the broadcasting network, “potentially producing her own programming” for CBS.
Shortly after the news broke, CBS News spokesperson broke the silence on the speculation by issuing a statement to Variety to clear the air.
The representative strongly denied the ongoing rumors, saying, “There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026.”
"She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future,” they added.
Gayle King joined CBS News back in 2011 as a co-anchor of CBS This Morning, now known as CBS Mornings.
During her 14-year tenure as the show’s host, many co-anchors rotated in and out of the program. However, Gayle kept her seat all these years.
Who is Gayle King?
Gayle King, born on December 28, 1954, is an an American television personality, author and broadcast journalist for CBS News. She is also an editor-at-large for Oprah Daily.
The journalist has also been named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2019.