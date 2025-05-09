Princess Eugenie brings sister Beatrice to tears with emotional confession

Princess Eugenie brought sister Princess Beatrice to tears as she candidly opened up about her personal health struggles during an emotional moment.
While conversing at the Lessons From Our Mothers, the Princess of York made a revelation about her 20-year battle with scoliosis along with Princess Beatrice.
The heartfelt confession left her older sister, Princess Beatrice, visibly emotional, as Eugenie spoke openly about her health struggles and the vital support she received from their mother, Sarah Ferguson, in learning to embrace her condition.
Princess Eugenie heartfelt confession about her health condition:
"I had scoliosis when I was younger. I have scoliosis and I had a big operation when I was 12. Which my mum basically moved into the hospital with me and was there every waking hour," she shared on the podcast.
"If I was ever in pain, she was right by my bedside," Eugenie continued.
Revealing about her significant scar down her back, which initially caused her distress, Eugenie said, "As a 12-year-old little girl, I had a big scar halfway down my back, and I was terrified of it, I was ashamed. I didn't know what it was, I was so young.”
Eugenie disclosed her mother's attitude, saying, "And she used to be so proud of me and my scar and what I'd been through, that if people were ever talking about it, she would turn me around and she would show them my scar."
Notably, Princess Eugenie showed her resilience as she chose to wear a wedding gown with a low back for her 2018 marriage to Jack Brooksbank, deliberately showcasing her scar.