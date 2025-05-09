‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney spills beans about her ‘character’

Sydney Sweeney has made a surprising confession about her “characters” ahead of Euphoria season three release.
The hit show stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo and Javon "Wanna" Walton.
Sydney, 27, got candid about how she prepares for exciting roles during a chat with Empire magazine.
The Anyone but You actress said, “I love to be able to jump fully into these characters and go mad, almost, in the scenes, but if I took that home, that definitely would not be a fun dynamic for my friends and family.”
She added, “I don't ever put any of my own personal thoughts or memories or feelings into a character. I was taught that by my friend Kodi Smit-McPhee's dad, Andy [an acting coach].”
Sydney praised her acting coach for teaching her “healthy” work-life balance.
“He taught it to me as a way of just making sure that I can have a healthy, balanced life, and being able to know who Sydney is as a person, and then also be able to know who my characters are,” she noted.
Euphoria season 3 release date
The popular HBO show Euphoria, starring Sydney Sweeney, is currently expected to premiere in 2026.