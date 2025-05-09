Entertainment

Alan Jackson marks emotional return at ACM Awards amid illness

'Good Time' singer marked his returned to the spotlight at the 2025 ACM awards show

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
Alan Jackson marks emotional return at ACM Awards amid illness
Alan Jackson marks emotional return at ACM Awards amid illness

Alan Jackson made a powerful and emotional return to the 2025 ACM Awards, taking the stage amid his ongoing health battle and telling fans, “This is mind-blowing,” as he received a standing ovation.

On Thursday, the country star returned to the spotlight at the 2025 awards show, where he delivered a sweet performance of his 2003 track Remember When amid his health battle

Following his performance, Jackson, 66, appeared at the stage to receive the first-ever Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award.

While accepting the speech, he said, "Usually one of my fans tells me they named their dog after me, and I thought that was really something.”

He went on to say, "I came to Nashville with a paper sack full of songs and a crazy dream and that all these years later I'm standing here receiving such an honor is mind-blowing."

The Good Time singer mentioned, "I thank God all the time for all the people that have been a part of my life and career and maintain this all this time."

Jackson also expressed the gratitude to his wife Denise "who’s been my best friend since I was 17 years old."

"She’s loved me through the good and the bad, the happy and the sad," he said, adding, "Influenced me, gave me three beautiful daughters, and she’s helped me keep my feet on the ground all these years. I would not be here without her.”

Alan Jackson health condition:

Notably, Jackson had been dealing with a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which had affected his ability to walk and perform on stage.

ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor

ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor

Microsoft bans DeepSeek app for employees for propoganda and data risks

Microsoft bans DeepSeek app for employees for propoganda and data risks
Meta makes key changes to Threads for better user experience

Meta makes key changes to Threads for better user experience
Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years

Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years

Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years
Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years
Pope Leo took cues from Oscar-winning film ‘Conclave’ before papal election
Pope Leo took cues from Oscar-winning film ‘Conclave’ before papal election
Cody Johnson reveals expecting third baby with wife Brandi at ACM Awards 2025
Cody Johnson reveals expecting third baby with wife Brandi at ACM Awards 2025
‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney spills beans about her ‘character’
‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney spills beans about her ‘character’
Tom Cruise reveals unusual diet secret behind his 'Mission: Impossible' stunts
Tom Cruise reveals unusual diet secret behind his 'Mission: Impossible' stunts
5 hard-hitting high school K-dramas for US teens after ‘Adolescence’
5 hard-hitting high school K-dramas for US teens after ‘Adolescence’
'Fifty Shades' sequels director James Foley passes away at 71
'Fifty Shades' sequels director James Foley passes away at 71
Miley Cyrus releases music video of new single ‘More to Lose’
Miley Cyrus releases music video of new single ‘More to Lose’
Harry Styles attends historic Papal Conclave for Pope Leo XIV's election: PHOTO
Harry Styles attends historic Papal Conclave for Pope Leo XIV's election: PHOTO
Blake Shelton spills real reason behind decade-long romance with Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton spills real reason behind decade-long romance with Gwen Stefani
'Ginny & Georgia' season 3 trailer: Mother-daughter duo end up in court
'Ginny & Georgia' season 3 trailer: Mother-daughter duo end up in court
A$AP Rocky hints at baby no. 3’s name amid Rihanna's pregnancy
A$AP Rocky hints at baby no. 3’s name amid Rihanna's pregnancy