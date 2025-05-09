Alan Jackson marks emotional return at ACM Awards amid illness

Alan Jackson made a powerful and emotional return to the 2025 ACM Awards, taking the stage amid his ongoing health battle and telling fans, “This is mind-blowing,” as he received a standing ovation.
On Thursday, the country star returned to the spotlight at the 2025 awards show, where he delivered a sweet performance of his 2003 track Remember When amid his health battle
Following his performance, Jackson, 66, appeared at the stage to receive the first-ever Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award.
While accepting the speech, he said, "Usually one of my fans tells me they named their dog after me, and I thought that was really something.”
He went on to say, "I came to Nashville with a paper sack full of songs and a crazy dream and that all these years later I'm standing here receiving such an honor is mind-blowing."
The Good Time singer mentioned, "I thank God all the time for all the people that have been a part of my life and career and maintain this all this time."
Jackson also expressed the gratitude to his wife Denise "who’s been my best friend since I was 17 years old."
"She’s loved me through the good and the bad, the happy and the sad," he said, adding, "Influenced me, gave me three beautiful daughters, and she’s helped me keep my feet on the ground all these years. I would not be here without her.”
Alan Jackson health condition:
Notably, Jackson had been dealing with a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which had affected his ability to walk and perform on stage.