George Clooney explains decision to raise his kids far from Hollywood's glare

The 'Wolfs' star's upcoming comedy-drama film Jay Kelly is set to hit theatres this November

  By Fatima Hassan
George Clooney has opened up about raising kids away from the glare of Hollywood.  

The Ocean's Eleven star – who is currently promoting his upcoming film, Jay Kelly – spoke about his decision to raise their children outside the limelight.  

In a conversation with Esquire, George said he found himself extremely fortunate that he has been living on a farm in France, where his kids, including Alexander and Ella, are enjoying life to the fullest.

"We're very lucky, you know, we live on a farm in France, a good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it," the 64-year-old American actor told the outlet. 

He continued, "But now, for them, it’s like – they are not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."

For the unversed, George Clooney welcomed his twin children, Alexander and Ella, on June 6, 2017, with his life partner, Amal Clooney. 

The couple tied the knot on September 27, 2014, in Italy. 

On the professional front, George's upcoming comedy-drama film, Jay Kelly, is set for the global premiere on November 14, 2025. 

In addition to the infamous filmmaker, Jay Kelly's cast includes Adam Sandler, Emily Mortimer, Riley Keough, Greta Gerwig, Louis Patridge and others in the leading roles.  

