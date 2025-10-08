Home / Entertainment

Kim Kardashian drops Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama 'All's Fair' trailer

Ryan Murphy's latest directorial legal series, 'All's Fair,' is slated to be released this November

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Kim Kardashian has unveiled an exciting trailer of her upcoming legal drama, All's Fair!

On Wednesday, October 8, the SKIMS founder turned to her official Instagram account to drop a first teaser of her highly anticipated legal series.

"ALL'S FAIR, NOVEMBER 4," Kardashian stated in the caption.

In addition to the reality TV star, the 2-minute and 9-second trailer also featured appearances, including Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor and more.

Notably, the clip kicks off with Paulson a putting aside "pleasant cocktail pleasantries" to tell Kardashian and Nash-Betts' characters that there's a "war to be won."

"And women besting men in divorce? Now," she says with a nod.

The trailer then cuts to scenes of characters flipping the bird, Kardashian getting hitched and – eventually – things totally falling apart.

"I tell my clients every day, you never really know a person. It's just a trap, say bye-bye to your future ex-wife," Paulson said.

All's Fair marked Kim Kardashian's second scripted television series after American Horror Story: Delicate in 2023.

Fans reactions on All's Fair:  

As the clip gained popularity on social media, fans quickly rushed to the comments sections.

One fan noted, "OMG, the cast and the powerful vibe this gives! Love it and can’t wait to watch it."

"Everything!!!!! What an iconic cast of actors!!" another said.

A third wrote, "Okay, this looks like really, really good!"

Ryan Murphy's directorial drama series, All's Fair, will premiere on Hulu on November 4, 2025.   

