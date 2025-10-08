Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's flirty lyrics in her song 'Wood'  

Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift dropped her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' in October this year

  By Fatima Hassan
Travis Kelce has reacted to Taylor Swift’s steamy song, Wood, from her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

In a conversation with his elder brother, Jason Kelce, on their infamous podcast show, New Heights, the NFL star gave a sweet nod to his fiancée, who dropped her new music album on October 3. 

Taylor’s musical collection also featured a song, Wood, which was believed to be dedicated to Travis due to his physical sexual prowess.

On October 8, during the latest episode of his show, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked about his thoughts on the racy lyrics of the song, to which he responded with, "It's a great song."

Jason further interrogated Travis, "Do you feel, do you feel — not confident — do you feel cocky about the song 'Wood'?"

"No," the 36-year-old American football tight end noted before adding, "Any song that she references me in is very..."

For the uninitiated, Taylor Swift released her song "Wood" on October 3, the same day she released her twelfth studio album.

As soon as the song became viral among fans, they began assuming the steamy song and lyrics are about Taylor Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, with whom she got engaged in August this year.

The lyrics said, "Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my eyes, redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs." 

