Angelina Jolie hints at leaving America during 'Couture' premiere  

Angelina Jolie has reportedly revealed her plans to leave America during the premiere night of her upcoming film, Couture.
While attending the star-studded event during the San Sebastian Festival in September, the Salt actress shared her opinions on the political influence over the entertainment media, especially after Jimmy Kimmel's suspension drama.
During the event, Jolie said, "It is a very difficult question. I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognize my country."
"I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18," she told Harper's Bazaar at the time.
Now, the insiders revealed to Us Weekly that the Oscar-winning actress is planning to move abroad alongside her six children after celebrating her twin kids, Knox and Vivienne, in July this year.
"You can really feel a shift in Angelina recently; she’s lighter and more at ease. She’ll always love L.A., but she feels it has served its purpose. She’s ready for her next chapter," the tipster added.
As of now, Jolie – who finalised her years-long divorce matters with her ex-husband and renowned actor, Brad Pitt, last year – has yet to confirm that she is moving abroad.
Couture was initially premiered on September 7, during the Toronto International Film Festival.