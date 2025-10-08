Taylor Swift shatters Adele’s record with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ sales

Taylor Swift has dethroned Adele by making history with The Life of a Showgirl album’s sales.
As per Billboard, the Lover singer’s 12th studio album already earned 3.5 million equivalent album units in the United States since its release.
An excerpt from the media outlet read, “With 3.2 million copies sold, The Life of a Showgirl continues to near the record for the largest sales week for an album in the modern era (since 1991, when Luminate began electronically tracking music purchases).”
It continued, “The modern-era single-week sales record is held by the opening week of Adele’s 25, when it debuted with 3.378 million copies sold in 2015.”
However, Taylor shattered that record with 3.5 million equivalent album units already, almost a week since its release.
On the album's release day, October 3, it sold 2.7 million copies.
To note, The Life of a Showgirl is now available to fans in over two dozen physical and digital formats, including CDs, vinyl LPs, deluxe CD box sets and cassettes.