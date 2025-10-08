Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift shatters Adele’s record with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ sales

Taylor Swift dethrones Adele as her ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album sets new sales record

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Taylor Swift shatters Adele’s record with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ sales
Taylor Swift shatters Adele’s record with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ sales

Taylor Swift has dethroned Adele by making history with The Life of a Showgirl album’s sales.

As per Billboard, the Lover singer’s 12th studio album already earned 3.5 million equivalent album units in the United States since its release.

An excerpt from the media outlet read, “With 3.2 million copies sold, The Life of a Showgirl continues to near the record for the largest sales week for an album in the modern era (since 1991, when Luminate began electronically tracking music purchases).”

It continued, “The modern-era single-week sales record is held by the opening week of Adele’s 25, when it debuted with 3.378 million copies sold in 2015.”

Adele’s 25 album held the record for largest sales week for an album in the modern era with 3.378 million copies sold in 2015.

However, Taylor shattered that record with 3.5 million equivalent album units already, almost a week since its release.

On the album's release day, October 3, it sold 2.7 million copies.

To note, The Life of a Showgirl is now available to fans in over two dozen physical and digital formats, including CDs, vinyl LPs, deluxe CD box sets and cassettes.

You Might Like:

George Clooney explains decision to raise his kids far from Hollywood's glare

George Clooney explains decision to raise his kids far from Hollywood's glare
The 'Wolfs' star's upcoming comedy-drama film Jay Kelly is set to hit theatres this November

Jennifer Lopez gives bombshell interview after ex Ben Affleck reunion

Jennifer Lopez gives bombshell interview after ex Ben Affleck reunion
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunited at 'The Kiss of a Spiderwoman' premiere after finalizing their divorce earlier this year

Taylor Swift responds gracefully to album backlash: 'I'm not art police'

Taylor Swift responds gracefully to album backlash: 'I'm not art police'
Taylor Swift finally breaks silence on ‘Life of a Showgirl’ extreme criticism, week after its release

Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's flirty lyrics in her song 'Wood'

Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's flirty lyrics in her song 'Wood'
Taylor Swift dropped her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' in October this year

Taylor Swift’s new outing sparks chaos over lookalike claim: ‘That’s not her’

Taylor Swift’s new outing sparks chaos over lookalike claim: ‘That’s not her’
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ hitmaker sparks confusion among fans with her latest NYC dinner outing

Timothée Chalamet's bald look in 'Marty Supreme' sparks Oscars buzz

Timothée Chalamet's bald look in 'Marty Supreme' sparks Oscars buzz
Timothée Chalamet sparks reaction as he debuts bald look for 'Marty Supreme'

Ed Sheeran reacts to Taylor Swift’s cheeky phone comment on Fallon show

Ed Sheeran reacts to Taylor Swift’s cheeky phone comment on Fallon show
Taylor Swift revealed her ‘perfect explanation’ why Ed Sheeran learnt about her engagement via Instagram despite close bond

Nicole Kidman announces major career move after Keith Urban Split

Nicole Kidman announces major career move after Keith Urban Split
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated as the 'Babygirl' star filed for divorce on September 30, 2025

'K-Pop Demon Hunters’ singers light up ‘The Tonight Show’ stage with first live rendition

'K-Pop Demon Hunters’ singers light up ‘The Tonight Show’ stage with first live rendition
Huntr/x brought their animated energy on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Channing Tatum shoots down Jax Taylor’s claims they once shared room

Channing Tatum shoots down Jax Taylor’s claims they once shared room
Jax Taylor has repeatedly claimed that he lived with Channing Tatum in the early 2000s

Zayn Malik, Jisoo drive fans crazy with surprise ‘Eyes Closed’ preview

Zayn Malik, Jisoo drive fans crazy with surprise ‘Eyes Closed’ preview
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and former One Direction star Zayn Malik release new song ‘Eyes Closed’

Louis Tomlinson calls Liam Payne’s death 'unjust' in emotional tribute

Louis Tomlinson calls Liam Payne’s death 'unjust' in emotional tribute
The One Direction alum said he once felt sick of nostalgia' on 15th anniversary of the band with Liam Payne