Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on horrible wardrobe malfunction

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the horrible wardrobe malfunction during her recent concert in Portland.
During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Show, JLo broken silene on one of her most viral on-stage mishaps.
The host asked her if that accident was part of the show.
To which, Jennifer said, "No. It wasn't part of the show. They made that outfit that day. I had seen a picture of an old supermodel from, like, the 90s, Yasmine Blythe, and she had this cute little outfit. I was like, let's make this outfit just because I felt like it.”
The Atlas star added, "Made them crazy to make this outfit. And they never had a chance to do it. Didn't know if I was really gonna wear it, but I did at the last second. And I go out there, and the thing just falls apart. I was like, thank God I had a big, you know, underwear on.”
Jennifer's live performances have had their share of mishaps, including unexpected costume malfunctions due to insect.
She explained, “I felt something happening. And I was just like, oh, I thought it was, like, a bug that was flying around, because I could see bugs in the lights, you know? You can see them. You're outside in these venues.”