Taylor Swift responds gracefully to album backlash: 'I'm not art police'

Taylor Swift has finally addressed the public scrutiny over her new album, Life of a Showgirl.
The Grammy winner appeared on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show on Tuesday, October 7, to promote her 12th studio album.
While addressing the both, trolls and admiration, Taylor told the host that she "welcomes the chaos" of the public reception.
She added, "The rule of show business is if it's the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you're helping. I have a lot of respect for people's subjective opinions on art. I'm not the art police. Everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want.”
The Opalite singer noted, “And what our goal is as entertainers is to be a mirror. Oftentimes, an album is a really, really wild way to look at yourself. What you're going through in your life is going to affect whether you relate to the music that I'm putting out at any given moment.”
Taylor revealed that people would tell her they'd dismissed certain albums, only to find their connection to the music evolving over time.
To note, Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album on Friday, October 3.