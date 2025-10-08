John Lithgow cast as Albus Dumbledore in HBO's new 'Harry Potter' series 

John Lithgow has starred as Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s much-awaited series, Harry Potter.
On Wednesday, October 8, the Wizarding World Direct took to their official Instagram account to share the first look at the Emmy-winning actor’s role in the upcoming drama.
The new photos featured Lithgow, who looks nearly unrecognizable as the Hogwarts headmaster, sporting a long white beard, half-moon spectacles, and a blue-heavy set of wizard robes.
He was seen standing on a beach by himself, as there is no scene fitting that description present in the first Harry Potter reveal.
Fans reaction over John Lithgow's portrayal as Albus Dumbledore:
As the first glimpse of Dumbledore went viral on social media, fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over the new character reveal of Harry Potter.
One fan commented, "Why does this shit look like the Great Value version of Harry Potter?"
"It's probably a scene that will match the timeline when Dumbledore was looking into Horcruxes," a second predicted.
Meanwhile, a third said, "He looks fantastic right here! Hopefully, his accent will be on point. Anyway, he looks dope AF!"
This update comes three months after the highly anticipated series adaptation of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter began filming in England.
The first season, based on Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, is slated to premiere on HBO in 2027.