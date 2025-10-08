Home / Entertainment

John Lithgow cast as Albus Dumbledore in HBO's new 'Harry Potter' series

'Harry Potter' reboot series will premiere on HBO next year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
John Lithgow cast as Albus Dumbledore in HBOs new Harry Potter series
John Lithgow cast as Albus Dumbledore in HBO's new 'Harry Potter' series 

John Lithgow has starred as Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s much-awaited series, Harry Potter

On Wednesday, October 8, the Wizarding World Direct took to their official Instagram account to share the first look at the Emmy-winning actor’s role in the upcoming drama.

The new photos featured Lithgow, who looks nearly unrecognizable as the Hogwarts headmaster, sporting a long white beard, half-moon spectacles, and a blue-heavy set of wizard robes.

He was seen standing on a beach by himself, as there is no scene fitting that description present in the first Harry Potter reveal.

Fans reaction over John Lithgow's portrayal as Albus Dumbledore: 

As the first glimpse of Dumbledore went viral on social media, fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over the new character reveal of Harry Potter.

One fan commented, "Why does this shit look like the Great Value version of Harry Potter?"

"It's probably a scene that will match the timeline when Dumbledore was looking into Horcruxes," a second predicted.

Meanwhile, a third said, "He looks fantastic right here! Hopefully, his accent will be on point. Anyway, he looks dope AF!" 

This update comes three months after the highly anticipated series adaptation of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter began filming in England. 

The first season, based on Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, is slated to premiere on HBO in 2027. 

You Might Like:

Aubrey Plaza shares her grandmother’s advice on dealing with pain

Aubrey Plaza shares her grandmother’s advice on dealing with pain
The 'White Lotus' star wrote new children’s book 'Luna' and the 'Witch Throw a Halloween Party', inspired by her grandmother, Margie

Selena Gomez returns for season 2 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Selena Gomez returns for season 2 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Streamers can enjoy all episodes of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' on Disney+

Alan Jackson announces massive concert ahead of his retirement from touring

Alan Jackson announces massive concert ahead of his retirement from touring
The 'Good Time' crooner began his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour in 2022

Angelina Jolie hints at leaving America during 'Couture' premiere

Angelina Jolie hints at leaving America during 'Couture' premiere
The 'Salt' actress last appeared in her drama film, 'Couture' in September this year

Kim Kardashian drops Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama 'All's Fair' trailer

Kim Kardashian drops Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama 'All's Fair' trailer
Ryan Murphy's latest directorial legal series, 'All's Fair,' is slated to be released this November

Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on horrible wardrobe malfunction

Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on horrible wardrobe malfunction
Jennifer Lopez opens up about jaw-dropping wardrobe malfunction during concert in Poland

Taylor Swift shatters Adele’s record with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ sales

Taylor Swift shatters Adele’s record with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ sales
Taylor Swift dethrones Adele as her ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album sets new sales record

George Clooney explains decision to raise his kids far from Hollywood's glare

George Clooney explains decision to raise his kids far from Hollywood's glare
The 'Wolfs' star's upcoming comedy-drama film Jay Kelly is set to hit theatres this November

Jennifer Lopez gives bombshell interview after ex Ben Affleck reunion

Jennifer Lopez gives bombshell interview after ex Ben Affleck reunion
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunited at 'The Kiss of a Spiderwoman' premiere after finalizing their divorce earlier this year

Taylor Swift responds gracefully to album backlash: 'I'm not art police'

Taylor Swift responds gracefully to album backlash: 'I'm not art police'
Taylor Swift finally breaks silence on ‘Life of a Showgirl’ extreme criticism, week after its release

Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's flirty lyrics in her song 'Wood'

Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's flirty lyrics in her song 'Wood'
Taylor Swift dropped her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' in October this year

Taylor Swift’s new outing sparks chaos over lookalike claim: ‘That’s not her’

Taylor Swift’s new outing sparks chaos over lookalike claim: ‘That’s not her’
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ hitmaker sparks confusion among fans with her latest NYC dinner outing