Jennifer Lopez gives bombshell interview after ex Ben Affleck reunion

  • By Hafsa Noor
Jennifer Lopez appeared on The Tonight Show to give a bombshell interview after reuniting with ex-husband, Ben Affleck, at Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere

On Tuesday, October 7, the Atlas star appeared on the TV show to promote her upcoming film.

During the appearance, JLo got candid about wardrobe malfunction on tour and Kiss of the Spider Woman, which will release on October 10 in the US.

She told the host, “Believe it or not, I’ve never done [a musical] for whatever reason, it just didn’t come my way in that way, and, you know, it’s that thing where things happen when they’re supposed to happen, when you’re ready for them, when it’s the time, when it’s that thing,”

Jennifer added, “These things don’t come around all the time. Last time I did something like this, it was Selena. Where you read the script, and go, ‘This is a big responsibility. This is something that it’s not gonna happen in your career 25 times.”

The musician shared that director Bill Condon wanted to film the musical numbers in one take, inspired by classic 50s musicals.

Jennifer’s recent interview comes after she attended the star-studded premiere in NYC with Ben.

The former couple finalized their divorce earlier this year, wrapping up a court battle that began in August 2023.

