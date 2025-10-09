Alan Jackson announces massive concert ahead of his retirement from touring  

Popular American singer Alan Jackson gears up for the massive party before taking retirement from tour shows.
The 66-year-old country music songwriter, who will turn 67 on October 17, is set to perform for one last time in Nashville for his beloved fans before he retires from touring.
According to multiple media reports, Jackson will take over the stage on June 27, next year, at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.
Alongside the legendary musician, several other stars are named in the list to join him onstage, including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Lee Ann Womack.
The musician announced in a statement, "We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that’s in Nashville – Music City – where country music lives."
He initially announced his retirement in May this year during his gig in Milwaukee, saying, "This is my last road show, it’s been a long, sweet ride. It started 40 years ago. I’ve really lived the American dream for sure – I’m so blessed."
For the unversed, Alan Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road Tour began in 2022 and continued through this spring.