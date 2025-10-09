Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez returns for season 2 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Streamers can enjoy all episodes of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' on Disney+

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Season two of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place brings plenty of magic, fun, and emotions for the Russo family.

Produced by Selena Gomez, the new season continues Disney’s hit Wizards of Waverly Place, following the astonishing season one finale — when Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko) find out that Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) isn’t the only young wizard in the family. Now, the race to become the family wizard gets intensified.

How I Met Your Mother star and producer David Henrie stated, “With new magic come new problems.”

Brown said, “Billie and Roman are both strong personalities, so they argue a lot.”

Selena Gomez made an exciting return as Alex Russo and also works behind the scenes as a producer. “She really cares about this show,” Henrie added “She even joins team meetings and gives ideas.”

The new season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place features many famous celebrities, including Bill Chott, Freya Skye (ZOMBIES 4), Harvey Guillén.

The grand finale will be a burst of emotions. Henrie stated, “When we read it together, people were crying.”

Brown added, “I didn’t think a Disney comedy could make me cry.”

Streamers can enjoy all episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place on Disney+.

