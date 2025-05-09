Entertainment

Nicole Kidman reclaims her iconic long hair era, ditches pixie cut at ACMs 2025

The 'Babygirl' actress stunned with a dramatic hair transformation at 2025 ACM Awards after debuting a pixie cut at Met Gala

It's officially a long hair era for Nicole Kidman once again!

Just a few days after leaving everyone stunned with her dramatic pixie cut debut at Met Gala, the Babygirl starlet revived her iconic long blonde locks at the 2025 ACM Awards.

At the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 8, Nicole walked the red carpet flaunting her signature long hair.

For the star-studded night, the 57-year-old Australian actress slipped into a stylish black leather halter top and a wraparound skirt layered over tailored pants.

She completed her gorgeous look by wearing a couple of silver and diamond rings, a bracelet, and black heels.

However, what truly caught everyone's attention was the Big Little Lies actress's lustrous long hair, which she brought back just days after debuting a pixie haircut at the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet.

Accompanying Nicole Kidman at the glamorous award night was her husband, Keith Urban, matching his wife in an all-black velvet suit and platform shoes.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban:

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, who first crossed paths in January 2005 at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles, tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Australia in June 2006.

The couple is parents to two daughters – Sunday Rose (born in 2008) and Faith Margaret (born in 2010).

